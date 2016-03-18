type TV Show genre Action, Comic Book Adaptations run date 04/10/15 performer Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson broadcaster Netflix seasons 2 Current Status In Season

Daredevil‘s inaugrual season saw Wilson Fisk as the ultimate foe pulling the strings behind the curtain — until he threw down with Matt Murdock in the streets, of course. But Daredevil star Charlie Cox promises season 2 takes a different approach to upending Matt’s life.

“What we’ve done this year with the show is we don’t really have so much a Big Bad, but we have characters that enter Matt’s life,” Cox tells EW in a recent interview, viewable above. “They force him to look at himself and look at his actions in a way that no one else has done in the past.”

Those characters are, naturally, The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Elektra (Elodie Yung). The first, as trailers have hinted, comes to Hell’s Kitchen with almost a similar purpose as Daredevil but with a much different modus operandi. And his methodology involves a lot more killing, which puts the entire city on edge shortly after coming to appreciate Daredevil’s work.

“It’s through Daredevil’s actions that someone like Frank Castle has been able to show up and do what he does,” Cox explains.

WANT MORE EW? Subscribe now to keep up with the latest in movies, television, and music.

Yet putting a stop to The Punisher’s bloodlust isn’t the only obstacle thrown at Matt this season. Elektra, the “Greek girl” from college that Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) mentioned last season returns to New York. As portrayed by Yung, Elektra complicates Matt’s life both while he’s in and out of his crime-fighting costume, particularly when it comes to his burgeoning romance with Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll).

“… Matt is completely authentic with both characters, but that authenticity is different with each character,” Cox said, calling this love triangle “one of the most enjoyable things for me to do as an actor this season.”

To find out just what Matt’s authenticity sounds like, as well as to hear more about the dynamic between Daredevil and Punisher, watch the full interview above. For even more from Cox, watch the Daredevil star discuss how the new season prepares Matt for the inevitable Defenders team-up and read EW’s review of the second season.