'X-Men: Apocalypse' trailer: Forget everything you think you know

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 143 minutes Wide Release Date 05/27/16 performer James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence director Bryan Singer genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Backed by a dramatic cover of Coldplay’s “Don’t Panic” (from singer Charity), the new trailer for Bryan Singer’s X-Men: Apocalypse has arrived with four horsemen in tow.

Focused on the world-destroying villain, the globe’s first mutant, Apocalypse teases the end of humanity and maybe even an X-Men member or two.

“Forget everything you think you know,” Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique tells the young students of Charles Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. “You’re not students anymore; you’re X-Men.” Moments later, Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac) is choking the life out of her.

Starring Lawrence, Isaac, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Rose Byrne, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, Olivia Munn, Lucas Till, Evan Peters, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, Josh Helman, Lana Condor, and Ben Hardy, X-Men: Apocalypse is out in theaters on May 27. Check out the new trailer above.