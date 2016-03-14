type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 151 minutes Wide Release Date 03/25/16 performer Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Gal Gadot director Zack Snyder genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy

A mere two weeks out from the release of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, a new international TV spot has dropped for the film. Most of the footage is familiar by now (Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor talking about “the greatest gladiator match in the history of the world”; the title superheroes staring each other down in the pouring rain) but there are some furtive glances of new scenes as well.

A hooded Batman appears to be doing reconnaissance on some kind of desert fortress — unless that fiery terrain is actually a vision of Apokolips, home of galactic tyrant Darkseid, who has been rumored to appear in the film in some form or another. Speaking of terrifying villains, this new spot also features Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne getting an unwelcome message. A newspaper clipping arrives with the words “you let your family die” scribbled over in red. Jared Leto’s Joker is set to debut later this year in Suicide Squad, but the frantic graffiti and Wayne’s furious reaction both imply the presence of Batman’s archenemy.

On a more heroic note, there’s also new footage of a very-determined looking Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) walking down a hallway in black leather. Although Batman and Superman continue to trade blows, the clip ends with the Man of Steel (Henry Cavill) walking calmly and purposefully towards his rival.

Watch the full clip above.