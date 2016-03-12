Arrow star Stephen Amell released a teaser trailer for a mystery sci-fi project called Code 8, starring his cousin Robbie Amell and Fast & Furious actor Sung Kang.

“I’ve been working on something. So has Robbie Amell & Sung Kang,” Stephen wrote on Facebook. The footage shows glimpses of Lincoln City, a place where people with “abnormal abilities” make up 60 percent of all arrests. Robbie seems to play one of these superhumans, while Kang is seen driving a cop car before robotic reinforcements descend from a ship.

Very little is known about Code 8, but the Amells first debuted the teaser at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Chicago. “Stephen and I have been trying to work together for a long time,” Robbie said. “We got a little taste of it on the Flash, Arrow crossover, and we’ve been putting this together since August with a bunch of friends and family, and calling in favors.”

The official website features a clock counting down to a reveal on March 22, and an adjoining Facebook page lists Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), Chad Donella (Taken 3), and Alfred Rubin Thompson (Club Dead) among the cast. In a live Facebook video posted back in November, Stephen described the reveal as a “teaser trailer that will eventually become a film.”

Code 8 is directed by Jeff Chan and written by Chris Pare, both also producing with the Amells, Geoff Mclean, and Tommy Dingwall. Fans interested in more information can go to Code8.com and sign up for exclusive email updates.