Weezer: Damn Daniel stars appear in new music video
'Damn Rivers, back at it again with the Ray-Bans!'
Weezer’s back at it again with the Ray-Bans.
At least, Rivers Cuomo is. In the band’s music video for “California Kids,” the teens who went viral for a Snapchat story about one half of the duo’s trendy look appear toward the end of the song, dragging Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo along as they film another Snapchat story on the beach. This time, they compliment him. “Damn, Rivers,” one of the teens says. “Back at it again with the Ray-Bans!”
This isn’t the first time Weezer’s used Internet culture in a music video. In 2008, the band recruited YouTube stars (and human memes) like Tay Zonday and Chris Crocker to appear in “Pork & Beans.”
Check out the video below:
“California Kids” can be found on Weezer’s new, self-titled album, to be released April 1.
