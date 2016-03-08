Iggy Azalea reveals cover art for new single 'TEAM'

Dylan Kickham
March 08, 2016 at 07:58 PM EST

Iggy Azalea will be releasing the lead single from her upcoming second studio album Digital Distortion in a little over a week, and she celebrated Tuesday by tweeting out the artwork for the new track, called “TEAM.”

“Hi everyone…. #10DaysTilTEAM so i thought i should share the ArtWork with you all. :-),” the rapper wrote. Azalea first teased “TEAM” back in December, and has since released “Azillion,” another track from Digital Distortion.

Azalea confirmed recently that “TEAM” will be released on March 18, having been pushed forward from its original March 21 release date by Def Jam.

