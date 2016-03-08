type TV Show genre Sci-fi and Fantasy run date 03/26/05 performer Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie, Matt Lucas broadcaster BBC America seasons 10 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-PG

Peter Capaldi might not be ready to hand over the keys to the TARDIS quite yet.

The Doctor Who star, who said in December that “this could be [his] final year” as the Time Lord, revealed to Radio Times on Monday that the BBC would like him to stick around for season 11 — the first under new showrunner Chris Chibnall, who takes the reins from Steven Moffat after the tenth season airs in 2017.

“I’ve been asked to stay on,” Capaldi told Radio Times, adding that he has yet to make up his mind.

“It’s such a long time before I have to make that decision.”

The Scottish actor praised both the current and future showrunners of the long-running sci-fi series, calling Moffat “absolutely wonderful” and Chibnall “fantastic.”

“As Steven will tell you,” Capaldi said, “it’s very difficult to say goodbye.”

The Doctor never has liked endings.