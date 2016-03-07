type TV Show genre Comedy, Drama, Horror creator Jeff Davis performer Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig broadcaster MTV seasons 6 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

If you thought Theo’s one true love was power … well, you’re probably right.

In a sneak peek from the Teen Wolf finale, Tracy tends to an injured Theo when things turn oddly romantic. But because Theo is determined to prove that he’s the worst, he decides that he’s less into kissing Tracy and more into killing her for her power. So yeah, it’s not a great first kiss.

Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.