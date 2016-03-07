MTV
Teen Wolf
- type
- TV Show
- genre
- Comedy, Drama, Horror
- creator
- Jeff Davis
- performer
- Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig
- broadcaster
- MTV
- seasons
- 6
- Current Status
- In Season
- tvpgr
- TV-14
If you thought Theo’s one true love was power … well, you’re probably right.
In a sneak peek from the Teen Wolf finale, Tracy tends to an injured Theo when things turn oddly romantic. But because Theo is determined to prove that he’s the worst, he decides that he’s less into kissing Tracy and more into killing her for her power. So yeah, it’s not a great first kiss.
Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.
