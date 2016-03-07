Teen Wolf sneak peek: Are Tracy and Theo an item?

MTV
placeholder
Samantha Highfill
March 07, 2016 at 05:21 PM EST

Teen Wolf

type
TV Show
genre
Comedy, Drama, Horror
creator
Jeff Davis
performer
Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig
broadcaster
MTV
seasons
6
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-14

If you thought Theo’s one true love was power … well, you’re probably right.

In a sneak peek from the Teen Wolf finale, Tracy tends to an injured Theo when things turn oddly romantic. But because Theo is determined to prove that he’s the worst, he decides that he’s less into kissing Tracy and more into killing her for her power. So yeah, it’s not a great first kiss.

Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now