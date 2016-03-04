The week in J.K. Rowling: Hufflepuff heroes and divination with Tinie Tempah

J.K. Rowling still doesn’t do many interviews, but she does have a very active Twitter account. Here at EW we try to keep up with all of the iconic author’s delightful doings, from Harry Potter tidbits to fun fan interactions. This is the Week in JK Rowling.

The perils of Divination

As often happens when you’re super famous, J.K. Rowling recently got name-checked in a rap song. Tinie Tempah’s new track “Girls Like” begins with the line “tell J.K. I’m still rolling.” When a follower asked Rowling if she ever expected something like this, she said she no. But then Tempah chimed in with an ace Harry Potter reference, saying she should’ve spent more time in Divination class. As Rowling noted, however, Divination is a very imprecise form of magic.

Happy World Book Day

March 3 was World Book Day, and in celebration, many parents decked out their kids in the costumes of their favorite literary characters. Authors like Neil Gaiman had their timelines filled with kids dressed as their characters from their stories. Rowling, of course, got her fair share of this cuteness, and enthusiastically responded to one in particular with the most Harry-like emoji possible.

Ron Weasley’s birthday

World Book Day wasn’t the only Harry Potter-adjacent holiday this week. When a follower sent Rowling a picture of their son Riley Albus on March 1 for his first birthday, Rowling noted that the name wasn’t the only connection the little boy shared with the wizarding world. It’s also Ron Weasley’s canonical birthday (and, apparently, one of Rowling’s boyfriends).

Hufflepuff hero:

To this day Hufflepuff remains one of the most maligned Hogwarts houses. This is partially due to the fact that its members get relatively little play in the Harry Potter books in comparison to the big dogs in Gryffindor and Slytherin, and when they do, it’s usually not in the most flattering terms. As a result, fans are not always the most delighted to get sorted into the badger house, especially on Pottermore’s newly-redone sorting system. They shouldn’t worry; Rowling loves all her children. She pointed out that Newt Scamander, the hero of the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movies, is a Hufflepuff himself. The black-and-yellow and probably expect a Hufflepuff-assaince courtesy of Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne.

Why adults should read children’s books