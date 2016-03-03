J.K. Rowling celebrates World Book Day

March 03, 2016

Thursday is World Book Day, which means that Twitter is currently awash in pictures of schoolchildren cosplaying as their favorite literary characters. Authors like Neil Gaiman are retweeting pictures of kids dressed up as characters from their books.

As you might expect, J.K. Rowling is no exception. She reacted with delight when a fan sent her a photo of a child dressed in full Harry Potter getup. She responded in kind, voicing her approval with a lightning-bolt emoji.

So if you ever wanted to get that coveted Rowling retweet and just happened to pack a Hogwarts robe today, now’s the best chance you’ll probably get.

