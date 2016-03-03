type Movie Current Status In Season performer Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranis, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver director Ivan Reitman

The first trailer for the Ghostbusters reboot includes plenty of Easter eggs honoring the franchise’s history, but another already surprise has revealed even more about the film’s evolution from its predecessors.

Busting ghosts requires some serious equipment, and a new behind-the-scenes video for the film details the creation of the new proton packs used in the latest film. The video itself was squirreled away on a website related to the new film that viewers discovered thanks to the trailer.

A shot of a white board filled with what is likely for most viewers unintelligible equations includes one line that actually spells out the URL for the Paranormal Studies Lab (head over to Slashfilm for the trailer shot in particular revealing the URL).

The website includes images and schematics of the packs, the ECTO-1, the new ghost traps, and more. But the current centerpiece of the site is an unlisted YouTube video that shows off the film’s attention to having Ghostbusters‘ science not only make busting feel good but also accurate.

Watch the video above to see resident particle physicist at MIT James Maxwell run down the differences from the original proton packs to the updated models, while also acknowledging some of the attention paid to detail in the film’s lab sets.

And for more on the film, check out the reveal trailer and EW’s deep dive into the trailer’s callbacks to the original film. Ghostbusters hits theaters on July 15.