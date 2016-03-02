Songwriters Hall of Fame names 2016 inductees

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced it will induct Elvis Costello, Marvin Gaye, Tom Petty, Chic’s Nile Rodgers, and Bernard Edwards, and Chip Taylor at a June ceremony in New York City. Slated for June 9, the organization promised in a press release that “additional special award honorees will be announced soon.” Gaye and Edwards will receive the honor posthumously.

“The 2016 roster of Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees is a beautiful mosaic of late 20th Century popular music,” co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff said in a statement. “With creators of Rock & Roll, Soul/R&B, Country and Funk/Dance represented, we are looking forward to an unforgettable and extremely exciting event.”

Last year, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted Toby Keith, Bobby Braddock, Willie Dixon, Cyndi Lauper, Linda Perry, and the Grateful Dead’s Robert Hunter and Jerry Garcia.