See Samantha Bee's 'Mad Max'-style office tour

Three weeks into her new late-night show Full Frontal, Samantha Bee took viewers on a quick tour of her show’s offices. Right off the bat, Bee joked that their cubicle matrix was designed by the creators of Mad Max: Fury Road. When a few writers popped their heads out of said cubicles, Bee screamed in full Immortan Joe style, “Back in your holes!” Bee’s office tour also included a pair of staffers she describes as “a classic will-they-or-won’t-they” (even though the pair consists of a gay man and a gay woman) and Alanna, the worker in charge of logging viewer feedback about the show (such as, “I’m gonna rape your dog”).

WANT MORE? Keep up with all the latest late-night coverage by subscribing to our newsletter. Head here for more details.

The final stop on Bee’s office tour was her personal “grooming” room. She disappeared inside and quickly reemerged in full Imperator Furiosa regalia. “Come with me if you want to survive this industry,” Imperator Bee said before running away down a hallway.

Watch the clip below.