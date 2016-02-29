Nothing was a safer bet at Sunday night’s Oscars than Leonardo DiCaprio, who finally won his first Academy Award for his role in The Revenant. The entire awards season has been a coronation of sorts for DiCaprio, who had been nominated and lost four times before in the Best Actor category, generating a popular wave of support from peers and fans who felt strongly that it was finally his time.

The entire entertainment industry seems ecstatic for DiCaprio and his Oscar win, including Kanye West. Yeezy tweeted his congratulations to the star after he took home the prize.

“Finally!!! Our guy!!! We’re so so happy for Leo!!!,” Kanye wrote. These two seemingly disparate celebs are apparently buddies, at least according to Grease Live! actress, Keke Palmer. Earlier this year, she saw DiCaprio “dabbing” with the rapper at a birthday party for Diddy.

Other stars who congratulated DiCaprio included Ellen DeGeneres, Jessica Chastain, and director Guillermo del Toro. The actor has been nominated five times in the past, including for Best Picture for The Wolf of Wall Street.

He did it! He really did it! @LeoDiCaprio, I love you #Oscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 29, 2016

Congrats to my best friend, workout buddy, and cuddle partner @LeoDiCaprio . You always said I was a mentor, I'm just happy for you — Matt McGorry (@MattMcGorry) February 29, 2016

Its about time #Leo — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 29, 2016

LEEEEEOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Jack Falahee (@RestingPlatypus) February 29, 2016

Thrilled for Leo! Such a living legend and finally a well deserved chance to make his speech! — Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) February 29, 2016

LITERALLY EVERYONE WHEN LEO FINALLY WON AN OSCAR pic.twitter.com/puLUgIPNyD — ceci LOVES liam (@artskidziam) February 29, 2016

Y viva Leonardo!!!! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) February 29, 2016

“It all feels incredibly surreal,” DiCaprio told reporters backstage. “You hear it on the Internet, you hear it from other people, and the truth is, we always strive for the best in what we do. But this year in particular, I’ve been overwhelmed with such support, really, truly, by so many fans and so many people in the industry. It’s quite shocking, actually, and what can you say except I’m very grateful. I really am.”