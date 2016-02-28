Chris Rock slammed for 'real things to protest' Oscars joke

One of Chris Rock’s jokes opening the 88th Academy Awards is drawing fire online. The Oscars host devoted nearly his entire monologue to the issue of racial diversity in Hollywood (all his jokes here), but one line has some viewers claiming Rock misstepped.

The joke: “Why are we protesting this Oscars? It’s the 88th Academy Awards, which means this ‘no black nominees’ thing happened at least 71 other times. You got to figure that it happened in the 50s, in the 60s. One of those years, Sidney [Poitier] didn’t put out a movie. I’m sure there were no black nominees some of those years, say ‘62’ or ‘63. Black people did not protest. Why? Because we had real things to protest at the time. We were too busy being raped and lynched to care about who won best cinematographer. When your grandmother’s swinging from a tree, it’s really hard to care about best documentary foregin short.”

In case you didn’t spot the offending phrase, it was Rock saying “we had real things to protest” decades ago — which some took as the host suggesting there are not legitimate issues to protest now.

Blk people HAD real things to protest Rock? Ask Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Eric Garner, if we still don't? @blk lives — Stephane Dunn (@DrStephaneDunn) February 29, 2016

Did Chris Rock just undermine what people of color are experiencing today by stating that, "back then people had real things to protest?" — going NAKED TV (@SOTVproductions) February 29, 2016

Chris Rock implied BP don't have real things to protest now but then mentions policy brutality? Does that not fucking count?! — TheNovelSanctuary🌹 (@roxy4589) February 29, 2016

That "real things to protest" line will be haunting Rock for awhile, or not at all if he stays off twitter. #Oscars — Demoralized Chad Bro (@ericdeamer) February 29, 2016

ickiest thing Ive ever seen: watching Jennifer Lawrence smile & clap when Chris Rock said black people used to have "real things to protest" — Sawyer Martin French (@FrenchSawyer) February 29, 2016

Others defended the joke, suggesting that those offended were reading too much into his meaning. After all, Rock is clearly comparing two very different things here — protesting a Hollywood awards ceremony versus major issues of the civil rights era. Rock also made a policy brutality joke in the monologue, and called for studios to give black actors more great roles.

