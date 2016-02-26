What to Watch This Weekend: The Oscars, duh

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE WEEKEND

The Oscars

Sunday, ABC, 8:30 p.m.

The Oscars almost always give us something to talk about, but tonight’s ceremony could be the most interesting telecast in years. There are plenty of reasons for that—the most obvious being no-holds-barred comedian Chris Rock playing host in the second year of #OscarsSoWhite. The monologue alone could win the night. (This tweet from him on Friday might be a hint of what’s to come.) But, of course, most of the drama will come from, well, the dramas. Can the quiet newsroom thriller Spotlight beat out splashier fare like The Revenant? And speaking of that wintry contender, will Leo finally win his first Best Actor trophy after trying so hard (The Aviator!) for so long? And can anyone triumph over Brie Larson this year? All will be revealed Sunday — but until then, take in EW’s extensive Oscar coverage and predictions here.

REDUX

Fuller House

Friday, Netflix, Streaming

Have you heard of it?

KATMAIL MCJIANI?

2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Saturday, IFC, 5 p.m.

The Oscars-for-indies are always a fun and loose affair, and this year looks to be even more so thanks to IFC’s inspired selection of co-hosts: Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley and, more recently, The X-Files.) Will they be more of a Tina Fey-Amy Poehler duo or (heaven help us) an Anne Hathaway-James Franco situation? We’re betting on the first one!

TRUE CRIME ALERT

O.J. Simpson Trial: The Real Story

Saturday, Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Just can’t get enough of the Juice? You and David Schwimmer both!

TROPHY LIFE

Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Saturday, OWN, 10 p.m.

There are plenty of reasons to watch this ceremony, which took place yesterday—and Tracee Ellis Ross’ inspiring acceptance speech is definitely one of them.

LET THE WRITE ONE IN

Rough Draft With Reza Aslan

Sunday, Ovation, 8:30 p.m.

You may know scholar/author/pundit/smartypants Reza Aslan from his regular appearances on the talk-show circuit, but now you can see him hold down the fort on his own new series. It’s sort of like Inside the Actors Studio, but for writers: The show finds Aslan interviewing notable scribes in a relaxed atmosphere—with drinks! The premiere kicks off with none other than Norman Lear, which you can see a clip of here.