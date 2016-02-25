type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 run date 05/11/14 performer Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Timothy Dalton broadcaster Showtime Networks Inc. genre Suspense, Thriller, Drama

“All the broken and shunned creatures” of Penny Dreadful are back.

The latest trailer for the gothic horror’s third season is the most seductive yet. Set to Masquer’s cover of “You Don’t Own Me,” the promo finds Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) locked in a padded room, Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett) coming to terms with his werewolf side, Lily (Billie Piper) dancing on a table, and Sir Malcolm (Timothy Dalton) surveying the desert. Where have his travels taken him this time? And who is in bed with the Creature (Rory Kinnear)?

WANT MORE EW? Subscribe now to keep up with the latest in movies, television, and music.

The trailer also offers a first look at some of the new players on the scene, including Wes Studi as Sir Malcolm’s mysterious new ally. Other guest stars for the season include Brian Cox as Ethan’s father, Jared Talbot, Shazad Latif as Dr. Jekyll, Christian Camargo, Sam Barnett, Jessica Barden, and Perdita Weeks.

Penny Dreadful returns May 1 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.