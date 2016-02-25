How to Get Away with Murder: Cicely Tyson set to return in season 2

type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14 seasons 2 run date 09/25/14 performer Viola Davis, Alfred Enoch broadcaster ABC genre Crime, Drama, Mystery

Mama’s home!

Ms. Cicely Tyson has booked a return trip to How to Get Away with Murder, EW has learned exclusively.

The veteran actress, who was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Annalise’s (Viola Davis) mother Ophelia, will return in an episode toward the end of season 2 that reveals more about Annalise’s life growing up.

“One of the questions I’m asked most is when Ms. Tyson is coming back,” creator Pete Nowalk says. “It’s been our mission to find a story worthy of her return. I’m so grateful she said yes.” So are we.

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

A version of this story originally appeared in Entertainment Weekly issue #1405, on newsstands now.