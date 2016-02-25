How to Get Away with Murder: Cicely Tyson set to return in season 2

ABC
placeholder
Natalie Abrams
February 25, 2016 at 05:06 PM EST

How to Get Away With Murder

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-14
seasons
2
run date
09/25/14
performer
Viola Davis, Alfred Enoch
broadcaster
ABC
genre
Crime, Drama, Mystery

Mama’s home!

Ms. Cicely Tyson has booked a return trip to How to Get Away with Murder, EW has learned exclusively.

The veteran actress, who was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Annalise’s (Viola Davis) mother Ophelia, will return in an episode toward the end of season 2 that reveals more about Annalise’s life growing up.

WANT MORE? Keep up with all the latest late-night coverage by subscribing to our newsletter. Head here for more details.

“One of the questions I’m asked most is when Ms. Tyson is coming back,” creator Pete Nowalk says. “It’s been  our mission to find a story worthy of her return.  I’m so grateful she said yes.” So are we.

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

A version of this story originally appeared in Entertainment Weekly issue #1405, on newsstands now. 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now