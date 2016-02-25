After crossing $500 million at the worldwide box office this week, Deadpool is headed for another weekend at the top of the charts.

Even with three new wide releases hitting theaters, none of them will be able to dethrone the Merc with a Mouth, as Gods of Egypt, Triple 9, and Eddie the Eagle will be lucky to hit $15 million.

Here’s how this weekend’s top five at the box office might play out:

1. Deadpool — $28 million

After breaking records with a $132.4 million opening, Deadpool has raked in more than $250.3 million domestically and $516.8 million worldwide. By the end of the weekend, it’ll break into the top five highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time, and there’s a good chance it could unseat The Matrix Reloaded ($281.6 million) to take third place on the domestic charts. (The Passion of the Christ still holds the all-time domestic record with $370.8 million, and Deadpool seems unlikely to top that.) Now entering its third weekend, Deadpool is expected to fall about 50 percent to roughly $28 million.

2. Gods of Egypt — $15 million

Even with a $140 million price tag, the Gerard Butler-starring epic is only headed for a debut in the mid-teens in more than 3,100 theaters. The troubled film sparked a backlash last year and accusations of whitewashing, and both director Alex Proyas and distributor Lionsgate issued apologies. Early tracking indicates that Gods of Egypt could hit $15 million for the three-day weekend, but reviews have been decidedly dismal, with only an 18 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so there’s a chance it could open even lower.

3. Triple 9 — $10 million

Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Kate Winslet, Aaron Paul, and Gal Gadot all star in John Hillcoat’s film about crooked cops, which is opening in 2,205 theaters. With a 58 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s been earning mixed reviews, and it’s expected to debut around $10 million.

4. Eddie the Eagle — $8 million

With Taron Egerton starring as the British Olympic ski jumper Eddie Edwards and Hugh Jackman as his coach, Dexter Fletcher’s Eddie the Eagle has the best reviews of any of this week’s new wide releases, with a 69 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Opening in 2,042 theaters, it’s expected to debut in the high single digits.

5. Kung Fu Panda 3 — $6.3 million

Kung Fu Panda 3 debuted almost a month ago, and since then, it’s racked up more than $118.9 million domestically and $297 million worldwide. Kung Fu Panda 2 fell about 50 percent in its fifth weekend, and if the third installment does the same, it should end up around $6.3 million.