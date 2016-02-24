type Music Current Status In Season release date 02/11/16

Kanye West’s new album The Life of Pablo may be a work in progress and only available on Tidal, but EW has learned the rapper is already planning to hit the road to promote it, according to two separate sources.

“There are serious talks of a tour,” one industry source tells EW. “Of course there’s demand. He definitely sells tickets.”

While West has not officially announced dates yet — the second source tells EW that dates will be revealed “soon” — he is slated for one high-profile festival performance at New York City’s Governor’s Ball on June 5.

West last embarked on a massive tour to support his 2013 album Yeezus. That run featured opening sets from Kendrick Lamar and Pusha T, among other special guests. And last September, he revisited his 2008 opus 808s & Heartbreak at a string of sold-out shows in Los Angeles.

For his new album, West debuted The Life of Pablo at Madison Square Garden during his Yeezy Season 3 fashion show on Feb. 11. The rapper hasn’t announced any plans for a physical release, but the second source says, “There is a plan in the works for further rollout of the album that will likely include a physical product.”

Reporting by Kevin O'Donnell and Janine Rubenstein.