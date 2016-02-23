Reed Brennan is coming to the silver screen. Private, the young adult book series by Kate Brian, is being adapted by Warner Bros. and Alloy Entertainment, EW confirmed.

Stacy Rukeyser, a writer and executive producer on Lifetime’s breakout series UnREAL, will adapt the franchise.

Brian’s 14-installment series details the life of Reed, a teenager who enters the prestigious Easton Academy, where her life becomes mired in drama, mystery, and hard relationship decisions.

In 2009, Alloy Entertainment created a 20-episode web series based on Private. It covered the series’ first four books: Private, Invitation Only, Untouchable, and Confessions. In addition to the 14 novels, the Private canon also includes two prequel books and six spin-offs.

Alloy’s Les Morgenstein (Vampire Diaries) and Elysa Dutton (Idiocracy) will produce the project.

Deadline first reported the news.