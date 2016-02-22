When Jacob Tremblay won the Critics’ Choice Award for best young actor, he told the crowd he knew exactly where he’d put the statuette: right next to his Millennium Falcon. He wasn’t kidding.

The 9-year-old Room star posted a new photo on Instagram Monday showing that the statuette is indeed sitting on a shelf next to a replica of the famous Star Wars ship.

In the photo, the trophy also shares a shelf with a few other awards, a Han Solo figurine, a photo of Yoda that appears to be signed by Frank Oz, a copy of The Hobbit, and a photo of Tremblay on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Tremblay also makes an appearance in the photo, wearing a Star Wars Resistance pilot helmet.

Add it to the list of reasons this young star has been the toast of awards season.