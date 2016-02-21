The Civil War has already begun. After Chris Evans recruited Ryan Reynolds for Team Captain America by praising Deadpool, Robert Downey Jr. is responding on Twitter.
“Et tu, D-pool? Gimme a shout when Rogers boots you out for ‘cussing,'” Downey tweeted, referencing how Cap chastized Tony Stark for saying “s–t” in Avengers: Age of Ultron. It seems Reynolds’ foulmouthed Deadpool doesn’t have anything to worry about as Evans’ response wasn’t G-rated.
WANT MORE EW? Subscribe now to keep up with the latest in movies, television and music.
Who did Reynolds end up siding with in the end? “We both know I can’t be trusted,” he wrote, using the hashtag #TeamHelloKitty.
Cap and Iron Man will face off on screen in Captain America: Civil War, hitting theaters on May 6. Though Reynolds’ Deadpool won’t be popping into this cinematic universe, the film has its own “wild card.”
Comments