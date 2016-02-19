Check out the first poster for the new Pete's Dragon

Here there be dragons. In Disney’s original Pete’s Dragon, Elliott the dragon was a believably invisible beast because even when he appeared, he was a hand-drawn character that didn’t necessarily fit in to his live-action surroundings. But in Disney’s new “reimagining” of the story, 21st-century CG effects will redefine the friendly dragon. The film’s first poster gives a glimpse at what’s in store.

Like the original, the new movie tells the story of a young boy named Pete (Oakes Feglery) who claims to live in the forest with his giant green best friend named Elliott. Bryce Dallas Howard plays Grace Meacham, a forest ranger who finds Pete and works to get to the bottom of his story. Robert Redford plays her woodcarver father, who has told local children playful stories of a mysterious dragon for years — though no one ever believed them to be true.

Pete’s Dragon opens in theaters Aug. 12. The first full-length teaser trailer will debut Sunday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC.