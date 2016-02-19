type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 run date 03/01/15 performer Will Forte broadcaster Fox genre Comedy

When we last saw The Last Man on Earth — that would be on Dec. 13 with the fall finale “Silent Night” — NASA astronaut and Phil Miller’s brother Mike Miller was zooming back to Earth in an escape pod spinning hotly out of control. Not that surprisingly, Mike will buck the odds and land safely someplace on Earth in the spring premiere (March 6, 9:30 p.m., Fox).

Two weeks ago, the network teased the storyline like this: “Mike thinks he is the last man on earth, but who knows what or whom he might encounter.” Now, EW has a pair of first-look images for you to examine. In the first, Mike (Jason Sudeikis) has indeed made physical contact with our planet, as he seems to be pedaling across the water on the coolest giant-yellow-wheeled tricycle to find land or some signs of intelligent life (or even his brother Phil, played by Will Forte). Did he happen upon something? He certainly looks hopeful.

In the second shot, he looks happy to have reached the beach. He also appears to be playing it safe by wearing a hazmat suit, perhaps fearing that he is still in danger of contracting the virus that killed almost every Earthling. (If you watched the first trailer trumpeting the show’s return, you may have noticed two men in hazmat suits near some palm trees. Is one of them Mike? And if so, who is standing with him, surveying that ominous scene?)

Two other things we know about the final eight episodes of the season: There are going to be some disturbing hairstyles, and Room star Jacob Tremblay will play a young Tandy.

