type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 143 minutes Wide Release Date 05/27/16 performer James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence director Bryan Singer genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is set to appear in her biggest feature film role yet in this summer’s X-Men: Apocalypse. But how does her take on Jean Grey differ from the one we’ve seen in the previous X-Men films?

Grey is a mutant with telepathic and telekinetic powers, but her story and personality won’t be quite the same as the character played by Famke Janssen across five movies (four X-Men titles, and a brief appearance in The Wolverine). As written by screenwriter Simon Kinberg in the 1980s-set Apocalypse, Turner tells EW.com exclusively, “The difference between this and Famke’s Jean Grey is she’s young and isolated and so insecure and very alienated — even from the other mutants — because she’s so powerful. So there’s a real vulnerability to her and it’s great to see how her and Scott [Tye Sheridan] find each other through that alienation. She’s a great role to play, she’s so much fun, and her arc in the movie is amazing.”

WANT MORE EW? Subscribe now to keep up with the latest in movies, television, and music.

Turner first mentioned wanting to play a superhero in an interview with EW two years ago, telling us on the Thrones set in October 2014, “I think it would be really cool to do like a Marvel project with superheroes, because that’s so far from what I’ve done so far. But I don’t have a particular role or particular person I would like to play. It’s not like the roles I’ve had aren’t dream roles, but I don’t have one I’m after. But a superhero would be fun.” Then, a few months later, she joined the cast of Apocalypse.

“I’m just going to start saying a lot more things that I’d like,” Turner joked. “‘I’d really like a few boxes of cookies!'”

Thrones returns for its sixth season on April 24; Apocalypse opens May 27.