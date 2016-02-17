type Video Games Current Status In Season

While exploring all of Fallout 4 could take hours upon hours, Bethesda is, as promised, supporting the game with plenty of post-launch content, and the publisher/developer has outlined a few of the upcoming additions coming soon to the game.

Fallout 4 will receive a new piece of content in March, April, and May, each being available individually or included for those who have purchased the season pass. Speaking of the game’s season pass, along with this content reveal, Bethesda explained that “given the expanded DLC plan, the price of the season pass will increase,” from its original $29.99 price tag to $49.99. However, Bethesda is giving any interested players a chance to still purchase the season pass at its original price until March 1 before the price hike, which Bethesda explains is because of a new content plan that will deliver “more than $60 worth of new Fallout adventures and features throughout 2016.”

As for the expansions themselves, the promised March content is titled “Automatron,” and will be available individually for $9.99. The add-on introduces a plague of evil robots across the Commonwealth, set loose by The Mechanist. Players will have to put an end to this robotic army while collecting parts and building a competing robotic force.

WANT MORE EW? Subscribe now to keep up with the latest in movies, television and music.

The next expansion, “Wasteland Workshop,” comes in April for $4.99, allowing players to fashion cages to trap the Commonwealth’s assortment of creatures, which can be pitted against each other in combat. New design options for player-built settlements will also be introduced with this content.

Finally, “Far Harbor,” available for $24.99 in May, brings a brand new case to Nick Valentine’s detective agency about a young woman who has gone missing and a hidden colony full of synths. The pack will see players travel to the coast of Maine, where players can fight to bring order and peace to Far Harbor. Bethesda promises the “largest landmass” to any add-on content the studio has developed for any of its games.

The content won’t end there, but that’s all Bethesda is willing to reveal so far. But with the company’s second E3 presentation set for June 12, there’s sure to be some information on the future of Fallout 4.

Bethesda’s latest open-world adventure is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.