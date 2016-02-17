James Corden’s Carpool Karaokes are coming hard and fast now. On the latest, the Late Late Show host drove singer Sia around L.A. for a musical trip through her discography.

When Corden picked her up, he found Sia in one of her trademark face-obscuring wigs, a black-blond mix with a giant bow on her head. After singing “Chandelier” together, Corden asked the singer why she wears such costumes.

“I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success,” Sia said. “I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore , because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way. I thought, ‘What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery. I was like, there’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.”

Corden even donned his own Sia wig for their rendition of “Alien.” Although the host conducted himself as admirably as ever, he asked Sia how to do the specific vocal effect that adorns so many of her hooks. She instructed him how to tighten his vocal chords just right, and they pulled it off for “Elastic Heart.” Even more interestingly, Sia also revealed that she believes in aliens.

“I only believe in them because I watched a video of the ex Canadian Minister of Defense say plainly that he knows for a fact the American government is working with five different alien races,” Sia said. “My blood ran cold. He’s not just some guy on YouTube.”

“When aliens come, I hope a) I’m here, b) they’re really nice, and c) they only want to go on The Late Late Show,” Corden said. “That’s all I ask from aliens.”

Watch the full clip below.