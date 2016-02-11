Dashboard Confessional: Emo goes mainstream in Jeopardy! answer

February 11, 2016

Dashboard Confessional didn’t go unnoticed on Jeopardy!, where the band was mentioned in the answer to “What is emo?” on a recent episode. 

“Wearing bangs and black skinny jeans and liking Dashboard Confessional are signs you’re in this 3-letter subculture,” the answer read. The band later posted a photo of the screen on Instagram, where they wrote, “Just on Jeopardy! #emo.”

Dashboard Confessional, for the uninitiated, are most known for deliciously emotional songs like 2003’s “Hands Down” and 2006’s “Vindicated.” Although they haven’t released a new album since 2009’s After the Ending, frontman Chris Carrabba recently told EW that “there’s a new record coming.”

“I need it like I need chocolate and beer,” he said of the new allbum. “Like I need love and a skateboard and … I just need it.”

See their Instagram below.

