From Friday the 13th to Tremors to Stir of Echoes to Hollow Man, Kevin Bacon has appeared in a surprising number of horror films, and the actor returns to the genre again with his latest project, The Darkness. Produced by Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum and directed by Wolf Creek franchise overlord Greg McLean, the movie concerns a family who return from their Grand Canyon vacation to discover they’ve brought home a supernatural force, which preys off their fears and vulnerabilities.

“I like good horror,” says Bacon. “Love Greg. Saw Wolf Creek, first one, probably on the weekend it [opened]. Thought Wolf Creek 2 was an interesting step — because it’s bigger. I’ve been wanting to do a movie with Blumhouse, because I like Jason, and this came together. It’s not a slasher movie. It’s not a torture-kind of movie. It’s more of a traditional haunted housey-type movie.”

The Darkness costars Radha Mitchell, David Mazouz, Lucy Fry, Matt Walsh, and Jennifer Morrison, and is out May 13. You can see the film’s trailer, above.