Aaron Sorkin adapting To Kill a Mockingbird for Broadway

Aaron Sorkin is bringing Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird to Broadway.

The Oscar-winning screenwriter is writing a new stage adaptation of the iconic novel that will show during the 2017-2018 Broadway season, producer Scott Rudin — with whom Sorkin worked on last year’s Steve Jobs — announced Wednesday. Tony winner Bartlett Sher (The King and I, Fiddler on the Roof) is set to direct.

Sorkin has previously written stage productions A Few Good Men and The Farnsworth Invasion. He won his Oscar in 2011 for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Social Network.

To Kill a Mockingbird was first published in 1960, introducing the world to characters like Atticus Finch, Scout, and “Boo” Radley. It became a film in 1962, starring Gregory Peck, and has been performed on stage in 1991, at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse, and a London production in 2013. This new version will mark the work’s Broadway debut.

Last year, the characters returned to print again with the publication of Lee’s Go Set a Watchman, which was met with critical disappointment.