Queen of the South trailer: USA show video

USA Network
Tim Stack
February 09, 2016 at 12:00 PM EST

Queen of the South

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
seasons
1
run date
06/23/16
broadcaster
USA
genre
Action, Drama, Thriller

USA has unveiled the teaser trailer for its new series Queen of the South, an adaptation of the book La Reina del Sur which also became a hugely successful 2011 series on Telemundo. 

Alice Braga (Elysium) plays a woman whose drug dealer boyfriend is murdered and begins to learn the ropes of his business. Braga’s role in the Telemundo series was actually played by actress Kate del Castillo, in the news as of late due to her involvement in Sean Penn’s Rolling Stone interview with infamous drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Queen of the South will premiere this Spring on USA. 

USA Network

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now