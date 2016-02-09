type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 1 run date 06/23/16 broadcaster USA genre Action, Drama, Thriller

USA has unveiled the teaser trailer for its new series Queen of the South, an adaptation of the book La Reina del Sur which also became a hugely successful 2011 series on Telemundo.

Alice Braga (Elysium) plays a woman whose drug dealer boyfriend is murdered and begins to learn the ropes of his business. Braga’s role in the Telemundo series was actually played by actress Kate del Castillo, in the news as of late due to her involvement in Sean Penn’s Rolling Stone interview with infamous drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Queen of the South will premiere this Spring on USA.