Johnny Depp to star in The Invisible Man for Universal

Get ready for Johnny Depp to disappear into his next role. The Black Mass and Pirates of the Caribbean actor is set to star in Universal Pictures’ The Invisible Man, EW has confirmed.

The latest adaptation of H.G. Wells’ 1897 sci-fi novella about a gifted scientist who becomes unhinged after turning himself invisible will be produced by Alex Kurtzman and Chris Morgan, who are building out a shared movie universe based on Universal’s classic monsters. Depp’s role in Invisible Man thus puts him in the same cinematic realm as Tom Cruise’s (non-title) character in the upcoming reboot of The Mummy.

The new Invisible Man does not yet have a writer, director, or timetable for production, while The Mummy is due in theaters June 9, 2017.

Wells’ book has been directly adapted on film and TV several times, including Universal’s 1933 version starring Claude Rains, and it has inspired countless other screen stories, such as Paul Verhoeven’s 2000 film Hollow Man.

