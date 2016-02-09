Stephen King thinks Dark Tower movie will happen with Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey

type Movie genre Drama, Sci-fi and Fantasy release date 08/04/17 performer Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey director Nikolaj Arcel Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13

As the eight-volume story of an epic adventure, Stephen King’s The Dark Tower has had an appropriately lengthy development on its way to the big screen. The project has cycled through so many possible formats, directors, and cast members that it was beginning to seem doomed, but the prolific author thinks that this latest version is the one that will finally get the green light.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for the new Hulu miniseries based on his book 11.22.63, King essentially puts his money on The Dark Tower finally happening with Idris Elba in the lead role of cowboy Roland Deschain and Matthew McConaughey as the sinister Man in Black. “It looks to me like it’s more likely than not it’ll happen at this point,” King said. “Let’s put it that way.”

The news about Elba in the lead role popped up late last year, when it was reported that he could join McConaughey and director Nikolaj Arcel (A Royal Affair) on the long-awaited project, which might involve a television miniseries between cinematic installments in the series.

And though King is cautious not to say anything for certain, any positive word about Dark Tower finally coming to theaters is good news for fans.

“I can’t say with any certainty. I know that they’re trying to make deals with these actors [and] with Sony,” King said. “That’s the extent of my knowledge.”