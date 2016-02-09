type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 1 run date 02/26/16 performer Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber broadcaster Netflix genre Comedy, Family

The original trailer wasn’t full enough, so Netflix decided to bring Fuller House fans an extended teaser of the series before it debuts later this month.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday and shared a clip from the Fuller House‘s first trailer, but the complete trailer dropped later the same day. Most notably, in the latest tease, the Olsen twins’ absence is marked by a call made by the Tanners to Michelle’s home in New York: “You got it, dude!”

The trailer features snippets and theme music from the original series, along with Carly Rae Jepsen’s new version of “Everywhere You Look.” This time around, Kimmy (Barber) moves into the iconic San Francisco house the Tanners grew up in, joining a widowed D.J. (Cameron Bure) to help raise her three sons with Stephanie (Sweetin).

Early photos from the reboot show the three ladies getting along much better than in their teenage years, working together to raise D.J. and Kimmy’s kids under one roof. Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin), and Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) are all back for round 2 as well, and as Stamos points out in the trailer, they “all still look good.”

See the complete trailer above. All 13 episodes of Fuller House debut on Netflix Feb. 26.