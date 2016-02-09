Courteney Cox sitcom Charity Case lands pilot at Fox

Good news keeps rolling in for ex-Friends during pilot season.

Fox has ordered Charity Case, a comedy pilot starring and executive produced by Courteney Cox. The single-cam sitcom stars Cox as a widow named Hailey, who inherits her late billionaire husband’s charity; however, she quickly finds that changing the world is far less glamorous than she had imagined.

Cox’s last show was the ABC and TBS sitcom Cougar Town, which also starred Christa Miller, Busy Philipps, and Dan Boyd. It ran for six seasons and 102 episodes.

Former Friends cast mate Matt LeBlanc landed a pilot order and series commitment Monday for I’m Not Your Friend at CBS.

