Amy Schumer cast in Thank You For Your Service from Dreamworks

Amy Schumer is looking to get serious.

The star of last summer’s bawdy comedy Trainwreck has joined the PTSD drama Thank You for Your Service, Dreamworks announced Tuesday.

She joins a cast that includes Miles Teller (Whiplash), Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders), Beulah Koale (The Last Saint), Scott Haze (Child of God), Keisha Castle-Hughes (Whale Rider), Brad Beyer (42), Omar Dorsey (Selma), and Jayson Warner Smith (The Birth of a Nation) in American Sniper scribe Jason Hall’s directorial debut.

The movie is an adaptation of journalist David Finkel’s 2013 nonfiction book of the same name, about soldiers trying to adjust to life back in the U.S. after serving in Iraq; it was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. Finkel is also the author of 2009’s The Good Soldiers, about a U.S. Army infantry battalion with whom he was embedded in Iraq.

