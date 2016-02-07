Super Bowl 50: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' trailer debuts

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG performer Corey Feldman, Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas director Steve Barron distributor New Line Cinema genre Action Adventure, Kids and Family

Jason Bourne and Captain America weren’t the only big names to get a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday night: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael also got to participate in the promotional push.

Paramount released a new teaser for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows during the game, utilizing the Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” to underscore the action mayhem.

Spotted in the trailer: Stephen Amell as Casey Jones and Megan Fox as April O’Neil.

Watch above; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is out on June 3.