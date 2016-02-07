Super Bowl 50: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' trailer debuts

Paramount
Christopher Rosen
February 07, 2016 at 12:00 PM EST

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
performer
Corey Feldman, Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas
director
Steve Barron
distributor
New Line Cinema
genre
Action Adventure, Kids and Family

Jason Bourne and Captain America weren’t the only big names to get a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday night: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael also got to participate in the promotional push.

Paramount released a new teaser for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows during the game, utilizing the Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” to underscore the action mayhem.

Spotted in the trailer: Stephen Amell as Casey Jones and Megan Fox as April O’Neil.

Watch above; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is out on June 3.

