Super Bowl 50: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' trailer debuts

Paramount
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG
- performer
- Corey Feldman, Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas
- director
- Steve Barron
- distributor
- New Line Cinema
- genre
- Action Adventure, Kids and Family
Jason Bourne and Captain America weren’t the only big names to get a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday night: Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael also got to participate in the promotional push.
Paramount released a new teaser for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows during the game, utilizing the Beastie Boys’ “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” to underscore the action mayhem.
Spotted in the trailer: Stephen Amell as Casey Jones and Megan Fox as April O’Neil.
Watch above; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is out on June 3.
