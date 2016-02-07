John Legend was all of us after watching Beyonce‘s surprise music video, “Formation.” Accompanying a photo of a pensive President Barack Obama, the singer-songwriter tweeted, “When you realize your dad took your mom to red lobster every week.” And that’s just the beginning of the celebrity reactions.

Responding to “Formation” and its viral hashtag over the jaw-dropping Red Lobster lyric, the likes of Laverne Cox, Kendall Jenner, Sam Smith, and Billy Eichner took to social media to discuss Queen B’s latest diva move.

When you realize your dad took your mom to red lobster every week pic.twitter.com/Re7PPLmbvI — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 6, 2016

@johnlegend this is a good tweet — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2016

🖕🏼 take his ass to Red Lobster — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 6, 2016

Luckily the smelling sauce is next to the #hotsauce in my bag swag as I am on the way to #redlobster in Bey's chopper. #Formation — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 6, 2016

Beyonce 😛 — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) February 7, 2016

"I like my Negro nose with Jackson 5 nostrils." #ISlay #Formation — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) February 6, 2016

Like my day wasn't even set up for that video drop! Beyoncé! I can't be slayed for the rest of the week! I got responsibilities! — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) February 6, 2016

Yes great song, perfect video but if Macklemore sang about Red Lobster he'd never hear the end of it — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 6, 2016

Be warned of NSFW language, but the line that started it all was, “When he f— me good, I take him to Red Lobster.” Now even the official Red Lobster Twitter account is trying to get in on the fun.

Beyonce will hit the stage Sunday night alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars during the Super Bowl halftime show.