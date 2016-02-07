John Legend was all of us after watching Beyonce‘s surprise music video, “Formation.” Accompanying a photo of a pensive President Barack Obama, the singer-songwriter tweeted, “When you realize your dad took your mom to red lobster every week.” And that’s just the beginning of the celebrity reactions.
Responding to “Formation” and its viral hashtag over the jaw-dropping Red Lobster lyric, the likes of Laverne Cox, Kendall Jenner, Sam Smith, and Billy Eichner took to social media to discuss Queen B’s latest diva move.
Be warned of NSFW language, but the line that started it all was, “When he f— me good, I take him to Red Lobster.” Now even the official Red Lobster Twitter account is trying to get in on the fun.
Beyonce will hit the stage Sunday night alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars during the Super Bowl halftime show.
