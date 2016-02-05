On Feb. 5, 2001, Kelly Ripa was officially announced as the replacement for Kathie Lee Gifford as Regis Philbin’s co-host on Live! with Regis, which soon became Live! with Regis and Kelly and made her one of the most popular morning talk show hosts on TV.

After Philbin departed the show in late 2011, it became Live! with Kelly for a brief period during which Ripa tested out various potential co-hosts. Michael Strahan officially got the spot, and the show has been Live! with Kelly and Michael since 2012. Through it all, Ripa has remained a bubbly, beloved presence on daytime television, and the show has been renewed through 2020.

In celebration of the effervescent talk show host’s decade and a half on Live!, here are 15 of her greatest GIFs from her 15 years on the show, from dance breaks to one-liners to celebrity interactions.