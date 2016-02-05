As it turns out, The Force Awakens continues the long string of Easter eggs that connect the Star Wars and Indiana Jones universes.

David Acord, the supervising sound editor and sound designer for the Star Wars: The Force Awakens, revealed that he used the rolling boulder sound from the iconic Raiders of the Lost Ark scene for a similar moment in the latest space saga installment.

“When the rathtar is rolling down the hallway after Han and Chewie, I put in the sound of Ben Burtt’s boulder roll sound from Raiders of the Lost Ark when the boulder is chasing Indy,” Acord said in an interview with Nerdist.

The two hit George Lucas franchises have a history of referencing one another, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to find any references in The Force Awakens, including freights with the same serial number. This audio Easter egg is, of course, meant as a connector between Indiana Jones and Han Solo, both of whom are played by Harrison Ford.

Other Easter eggs in The Force Awakens include references to the original Star Wars, and vocal appearances from Kevin Smith, Daniel Craig, and even Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich.