Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt to unite for musical comedy

If you haven’t gotten enough of Channing Tatum’s musical theater skills, you’re in luck. Tatum is set to star alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt in an untitled musical comedy from Universal. The project will be produced by Marc Platt, who is responsible for bringing the smash hit Wicked to Broadway. Gordon-Levitt took to Twitter to share his excitement following an announcement from the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news.

Gordon-Levitt helped formulate the idea for the script, which will be written by Michael Bacall and reportedly involve the mishaps of two pilots. Bacall has worked with both actors in the films Manic and 21 Jump Street, respectively.

The project reunites the two actors, who were last seen together in 2008’s Stop-Loss. The mutli-talented stars will also have a hand on the production side: Tatum will co-produce with his company Free Assocation while Gordon-Levitt will co-produce with his company, hitRECord Films.