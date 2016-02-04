type TV Show seasons 1 run date 09/29/15 performer Rob Lowe, Fred Savage broadcaster Fox genre Comedy

Prepare to meet another one of Dean’s exes.

Jenna Fischer, best known as Pam from The Office, will guest-star in a March episode of the Fox comedy, EW has learned exclusively. Fischer will play someone who meant a lot to Dean: Kelly, as we’ll see in flashbacks, was engaged to the TV lawyer-turned-aspiring lawyer (played by Rob Lowe) prior to his breakthrough role on The Grinder (the legal drama, that is). A controlling woman, Kelly was not supportive of Dean’s desire to pursue a career in acting, and urged him to go to work for her father, who owns a commercial freezer-door company.

The Grinder isn’t the only place that you can see Fischer and Lowe on the same show: They both star in NBC’s You, Me, and the Apocalypse.

But what if that wasn’t the only guest casting news for this episode? As it turns out, Chris Klein also will make an appearance in flashbacks. The American Pie vet — who had a recurring role on Wilfred — pops up as Benji, Dean’s friend from the acting world. Even though Benji plans to audition for The Grinder, he encourages Dean to go for the role because he feels that Dean is right for the part.

The Grinder — which has received critical praise but is struggling in the ratings — has offered up plenty of celebrity guests in season 1, including Christina Applegate (who played Dean’s high school sweetheart), Jason Alexander, Timothy Olyphant, Jimmy Kimmel, Kumail Nanjiani, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Richard Schiff, Michael Showalter, Tony Sirico, Nathan Fielder, Nat Faxon, Jerry Minor, and Arielle Kebbel.