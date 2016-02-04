@ZoolanderMovie via Twitter
Zoolander No. 2
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- runtime
- 102 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 02/12/16
- performer
- Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Penelope Cruz
- director
- Ben Stiller
- genre
- Comedy
What does Blue Steel look like from 28 feet in the air? Let Ben Stiller show you.
The Zoolander 2 star, director, and co-writer set a Guinness World Record for the longest selfie stick Thursday evening at the film’s London premiere. His contraption, which bent like a giant fishing pole and swayed in the evening air, measured 8.56 meters.
Eventually Stiller got it under control and posted the historic photo to social media. Among those visible in the snap are co-writer Justin Theroux and costars Penelope Cruz, Owen Wilson, Kristen Wiig, and Will Ferrell.
Zoolander 2, which continues the adventures of Stiller’s dimwitted but “really, really, ridiculously good-looking” male model, opens Feb. 12.
