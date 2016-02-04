type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 runtime 102 minutes Wide Release Date 02/12/16 performer Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Penelope Cruz director Ben Stiller genre Comedy

What does Blue Steel look like from 28 feet in the air? Let Ben Stiller show you.

The Zoolander 2 star, director, and co-writer set a Guinness World Record for the longest selfie stick Thursday evening at the film’s London premiere. His contraption, which bent like a giant fishing pole and swayed in the evening air, measured 8.56 meters.

Eventually Stiller got it under control and posted the historic photo to social media. Among those visible in the snap are co-writer Justin Theroux and costars Penelope Cruz, Owen Wilson, Kristen Wiig, and Will Ferrell.

#BenStiller has a massive stick…because he's trying to break the record for longest selfie stick #ZoolanderLondon pic.twitter.com/vrDaXH3PXZ — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) February 4, 2016

Our adjudicator Mark is ready for the #Zoolander2 record attempt – Longest Selfie Stick! #ZoolanderLondon pic.twitter.com/7F1h1gKjfE — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) February 4, 2016

Zoolander 2, which continues the adventures of Stiller’s dimwitted but “really, really, ridiculously good-looking” male model, opens Feb. 12.