Zoolander 2: Ben Stiller sets selfie stick record at premiere

Oliver Gettell
February 04, 2016 at 12:00 PM EST

Zoolander No. 2

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
runtime
102 minutes
Wide Release Date
02/12/16
performer
Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Penelope Cruz
director
Ben Stiller
genre
Comedy

What does Blue Steel look like from 28 feet in the air? Let Ben Stiller show you.

The Zoolander 2 star, director, and co-writer set a Guinness World Record for the longest selfie stick Thursday evening at the film’s London premiere. His contraption, which bent like a giant fishing pole and swayed in the evening air, measured 8.56 meters.

Eventually Stiller got it under control and posted the historic photo to social media. Among those visible in the snap are co-writer Justin Theroux and costars Penelope Cruz, Owen Wilson, Kristen Wiig, and Will Ferrell.

Zoolander 2, which continues the adventures of Stiller’s dimwitted but “really, really, ridiculously good-looking” male model, opens Feb. 12.

