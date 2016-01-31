Once a Weasley, always a Weasley.

After Harry Potter stars Bonnie Wright and and Rupert Grint joined their fellow Hogwarts alums for a fan event this weekend at Universal Studios Orlando, Wright shared a photo on Instagram of a mini Weasley family reunion with her on-screen brother.

“Family time,” Wright wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag #stillnoredheademoji.

Wright and Grint reunited in Orlando for Universal’s three-day Celebration of Harry Potter event, which also included their Potter costars Matthew Lewis (Neville Longottom), Katie Leung (Cho Chang), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood). Grint and Lewis (sporting an epic mustache for his role in Ripper Street) also teamed up to answer fan questions for a live Facebook video, which you can watch below.

[facebook url="https://www.facebook.com/harrypottermovie/videos/10153893814044313/" /]