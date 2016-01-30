Jacob Tremblay didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for his breakout role in Room, but that hasn’t stopped the 9-year-old star from stealing every single awards show over the last month.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday night, Tremblay and costar Brie Larson presented the award for best actor in a limited series. Their appearance came just after Tremblay lost best supporting actor to Idris Elba, and Larson set up her onscreen son to get in a few one-liners.

“I can still remember the first time I got nominated for a SAG Award,” Tremblay joked. “I was only 9 years old, and I was competing against Batman.” (Christian Bale was also nominated in Tremblay’s category.)

Tremblay and Larson then announced the winner for best actor in a limited series: Elba again, who won two awards on the night.