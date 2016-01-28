type TV Show Current Status In Season

Aaron Tveit and Julianne Hough are bringing Danny and Sandy to the small screen for Grease: Live, but only one of the stars chose to channel their character for the audition.

For his audition song, Tveit belted “Sandy,” the song Danny sings during his emotional apex, he tells Entertainment Weekly Radio on SiriusXM. Did Tveit reach the falsetto at the end during the audition? “I did! We’re going full for it. It was great.”

Hough, on the other hand, eschewed the Grease songbook.

“They had me just come in and meet with the director [Thomas Kail]. I didn’t even prepare anything,” Hough says. “I had just come off my tour that I did with my brother [Derek] … so I just sang a song that I sang on that. I didn’t even sing anything Sandy related, Grease related — nothing.”

See the interview above. Grease: Live airs Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.