Britney Spears posts three teases to Instagram, possibly tied to new album

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.COM.

Could Britney Spears be telling us new music is around the corner?

We’re not sure, but Ms. Spears certainly has some explaining to do.

The singer shared three sultry video teasers on Monday without a word of explanation.

In the-black-and-white clips, a bikini-clad Spears whips her hair and poses seductively as Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ “S.O.B.” plays in the background.

Although the 33-year-old declined to add a caption — or anything that might hint at what she’s up to — she confirmed in November that she was working on a new album.

As if the new music wasn’t enough, the pop star revealed in September that her Las Vegas residency was extended for another two years, and according to Billboard, Spears has plans to revamp her show Piece of Me which returns to the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino starting next month .

Whether it’s residency or music related, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for something big!