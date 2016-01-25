Bruce Springsteen had to cut one date off his The River tour due to massive winter storm Jonas, which forced him and the E Street Band to cancel Sunday’s scheduled show at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden. To make up for the cancellation, Springsteen released a free recording of the Jan. 19 stop of the tour in Chicago, where he covered the Eagles’ “Take It Easy” in honor of Glenn Frey.

“Out here on E Street we’re missing our fans at The Garden tonight and wanted to send this along,” he wrote on Facebook. The download will be available until Jan. 26. After that the recording will be available for purchase.

The River tour will resume at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. For more on Springsteen, see EW’s take on the tour opener.