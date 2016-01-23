Jack of the Red Hearts exclusive trailer featuring AnnaSophia Robb, Famke Janssen

Ariana Bacle
January 23, 2016 at 03:54 PM EST

Jack of the Red Hearts

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
release date
01/22/16
Limited Release Date
01/22/16
Wide Release Date
01/22/16

AnnaSophia Robb takes teenage rebellion to a whole new level in the exclusive trailer for Jack of the Red Hearts, where the Carrie Diaries actress plays a teenage runaway named Jack who lies her way into a job caring for an autistic 11-year-old girl.

Although dishonesty isn’t exactly the best policy, Jack’s gig as a professional caregiver for an autistic girl named Glory (Taylor Richardson) seems to be a good thing: Jack is forced to mature and see what it’s like to truly be responsible for another human being — until Glory’s mother, played by X-Men star Famke Janssen, finds out that Jack isn’t who she said she was.

Jack of the Red Hearts is directed by Janet Grillo, the Emmy-winning producer of Autism: The Musical and mother of an autistic child.

Watch the trailer above, and see Jack of the Red Hearts when it arrives in theaters Feb. 26.

